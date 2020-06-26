Menu
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

2019 Nissan Sentra

2019 Nissan Sentra

S OUT OF THE BOX 120 KM ONLY STILL IN WRAPING

2019 Nissan Sentra

S OUT OF THE BOX 120 KM ONLY STILL IN WRAPING

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

Sale Price

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5274863
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP6KY325623
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas by helping customers find a car that suits them best. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make the car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable! Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca. All prices are price plus taxes,licensing,financing on approved credit. 

Gun metal gray with black interior, New car still in wrapping,Only 120 km. Heated seats, Back up Camera , Air Conditioning, Power Windows/Locks, Keyless Entry,  Clean Car Fax and  Lot of Options! Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection

