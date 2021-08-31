2019 Porsche Panamera

+ taxes & licensing
**Heads Up Display + 550 Horsepower/ 567 Pound Foot of Torque + Volcano Grey Metallic Exterior + Assistance Package + Carbon Fiber Interior Package + Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber Illuminated + 360 Camera + Sport Exhaust System + Bose Sound + Sport Design Side Skirts + 21 Inch 911 Design Black Alloys ** $607 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Heads Up Display - Navigation - Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera with Multi View Camera Angles (Front, Rear, Panorama Front, Panorama Rear) - Panoramic Sunroof - Memory Front Seats - Power and Heated and Cooled Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats (Seats in 2+1 Configuration) - Drive Mode (Normal, Sport, Sport Plus, Individual) - Chassis Height Adjustment - Chassis Setting (Normal, Sport, Sport Plus) - Sport Exhaust System - Bose Sound System - Bluetooth - Voice Command PACKAGES: Sport Chrono Package Premium Package - Quad Zone Climate Control - Ambient Lighting - LED-Matrix Design Headlights - Cooled Front Seats Assistance Package - Porsche InnoDrive including Adaptive Cruise Control - Night Vision Assist - Park Assist including Surround View Carbon Fibre Interior Package CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 4.0L V-8 cyl - 8 Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) - All Wheel Drive - Black/Chalk Leather Interior - 21 Inch 911 Turbo Design Black Alloys - Quad Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Multifunction Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Automatic LED Headlights - LED Rear Taillight - LED Fog Lights - Power Liftgate - Active Rear Spoiler - Power Sliding Sunshades (Rear Windows) - Adaptive Cruise Control - Porsche InnoDrive ) - Am/Fm/Mp3 - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Stability Control - Rain Sensing Wipers -Speed Limit Warning - LED Matrix High Beam Assist - Surrounding Assist - Traffic Jam Assist - Night View Assist - Porsche Active Safe - Lane Keep Assist - Lane Departure Warning - Lane Change Assist - Collision Warning - Distance Warning - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
