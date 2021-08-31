+ taxes & licensing
905-874-9494
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
The Ram 1500 has a score of 8.6 out of 10. The top 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 churns out 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque and comes rated at 15/22 mpg with rear-wheel drive and 15/21 mpg with four-wheel drive (13/19 mpg with the six-speed automatic). The 2019 Ram 1500 include backup cameras. The newest standard U-Connect infotainment system with an 8.4-inch display system includes 4G LTE, HD Radio, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, and USB Flip.
The other key features include:-
-Attractive Leather Interior
- Rear View Camera
- Sensors
-Heated Leather Seats
-Navigation
-Cruise Control
-Forward Collision Warning
-Multi Functional Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
-Rear View Camera With Sensors
-Proximity Key
-Premium Sound Systems
-Alloys
-Remote Start
-Apple Car Play & Android Audio & much more!
At Nawab Motors we are committed to provide our customers with the best quality vehicles that are fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010
WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
