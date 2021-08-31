Menu
2019 RAM 1500

55,569 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

4x4|CREW CAB 5'7" BOX|HEMI V8|ALLOYS|HEATED SEATS|

2019 RAM 1500

4x4|CREW CAB 5'7" BOX|HEMI V8|ALLOYS|HEATED SEATS|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,569KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8067925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,569 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ram 1500 has a score of 8.6 out of 10. The top 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 churns out 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque and comes rated at 15/22 mpg with rear-wheel drive and 15/21 mpg with four-wheel drive (13/19 mpg with the six-speed automatic). The 2019 Ram 1500  include backup cameras. The newest standard U-Connect  infotainment system with an 8.4-inch display system includes 4G LTE, HD Radio, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, and USB Flip. 


The other key features include:-


-Attractive Leather Interior 


- Rear View Camera


-  Sensors


-Heated  Leather Seats 


-Navigation


-Cruise Control 


-Forward Collision Warning


-Multi Functional Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel


-Rear View Camera With Sensors


-Proximity Key


-Premium  Sound Systems


-Alloys


-Remote Start


-Apple Car Play & Android Audio & much more! 


At Nawab Motors we are committed to provide our customers with the best quality vehicles that are fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast because at the end of the day everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle.


 


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!


FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
tilt steering
Cup Holder
AM/FM Stereo
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

