2019 Subaru Legacy

0 KM

$21,999

$21,999

Marina Auto Inc

2019 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Touring CVT w/EyeSight Pkg

2019 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Touring CVT w/EyeSight Pkg

Marina Auto Inc

60 Eastern Ave unit 105, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

Used
  Stock #: ANTO127
  VIN: 4S3BNDG67K3025541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD , sunroof, clean carfax. lane assist, back up camera, blind spot assist


drive assist. fully certify come with safety certificate for only $599+HST


finance avilabel

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Night Vision
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Cup Holder
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag

Marina Auto Inc

60 Eastern Ave unit 105, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
