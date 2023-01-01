$21,999+ tax & licensing
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Marina Auto Inc
2019 Subaru Legacy
2.5i Touring CVT w/EyeSight Pkg
Location
Marina Auto Inc
60 Eastern Ave unit 105, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
- Listing ID: 9624028
- Stock #: ANTO127
- VIN: 4S3BNDG67K3025541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD , sunroof, clean carfax. lane assist, back up camera, blind spot assist
drive assist. fully certify come with safety certificate for only $599+HST
finance avilabel
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Night Vision
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Cup Holder
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
