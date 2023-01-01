$23,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Marina Auto Inc
2019 Subaru Legacy
2019 Subaru Legacy
2.5i Touring CVT w/EyeSight Pkg
Location
Marina Auto Inc
60 Eastern Ave unit 105, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
153,788KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9624034
- Stock #: ANTO111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # ANTO111
- Mileage 153,788 KM
Vehicle Description
Lane Departure System Yes Collision Avoidance Yes
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Night Vision
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top