Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota 4Runner

72,620 KM

Details Description

$50,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$50,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota 4Runner

2019 Toyota 4Runner

Limited w/ 7 Seats, Heated Seats, Nav, Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota 4Runner

Limited w/ 7 Seats, Heated Seats, Nav, Sunroof

Location

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

  1. 9507706
  2. 9507706
  3. 9507706
  4. 9507706
  5. 9507706
  6. 9507706
  7. 9507706
  8. 9507706
  9. 9507706
  10. 9507706
  11. 9507706
  12. 9507706
  13. 9507706
  14. 9507706
  15. 9507706
  16. 9507706
  17. 9507706
  18. 9507706
  19. 9507706
  20. 9507706
  21. 9507706
  22. 9507706
  23. 9507706
  24. 9507706
  25. 9507706
  26. 9507706
  27. 9507706
  28. 9507706
  29. 9507706
  30. 9507706
  31. 9507706
  32. 9507706
  33. 9507706
  34. 9507706
  35. 9507706
  36. 9507706
  37. 9507706
  38. 9507706
  39. 9507706
  40. 9507706
  41. 9507706
  42. 9507706
  43. 9507706
  44. 9507706
  45. 9507706
  46. 9507706
  47. 9507706
  48. 9507706
  49. 9507706
  50. 9507706
Contact Seller

$50,980

+ taxes & licensing

72,620KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9507706
  • Stock #: V-65649
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR7K5652459

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,620 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Toyota 4Runner Limited - Clean Carfax. Off-road capability few other competitors can match. Versatile cargo area. Comes with Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Cargo Cover;Fog Lights;Hitch;Keyless Entry;LED Headlights;Parking Sensors;Roof Rails;Spare Tire;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Emergency Key;Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;In-Dash CD;Leather Seats;MP3 Jack (AUX);Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Satellite Radio;Sunroof;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command;Ventilated Seats;Memory Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Mississauga

2018 Toyota 4Runner ...
 103,464 KM
$45,980 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 26,663 KM
$27,080 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 79,583 KM
$19,580 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory