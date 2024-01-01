Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2019 Toyota Camry is a compelling entry in the family-sedan class, one that can compete on more than its reputation for flawless reliability and great resale value. The Toyota Camry has a comfortable ride and competent handling. The 2019 Camry enjoys a nice power bump in each engine compared with previous models.</p> <p>- Red Leather Interior</p> <p>- Wireless Charging</p> <p>- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control</p> <p>- Heated Seats</p> <p>- Panaromic roof</p> <p>- Multifunctional Steering Wheel</p> <p>- Alloys</p> <p>- Blind Spot Monitoring System</p> <p>- Rear AC vents</p> <p>- Apple Carplay</p> <p>- Android Auto</p> <p>& much more!</p> <p> eight inches touch screen, wireless charging of smartphone, dual zone automatic climate control system, leather upholstery, head up display, sunroof, top down parking camera system along with navigation</p><br><p>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT</p> <p>905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!</p> <p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!</p>

2019 Toyota Camry

44,259 KM

Details Description Features

$37,698

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota Camry

XSE|RED LEATHER INTERIOR|PANAROMIC ROOF|HEATED SEATS|ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Camry

XSE|RED LEATHER INTERIOR|PANAROMIC ROOF|HEATED SEATS|ALLOYS

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

  1. 10847202
  2. 10847202
  3. 10847202
  4. 10847202
  5. 10847202
  6. 10847202
  7. 10847202
  8. 10847202
  9. 10847202
  10. 10847202
  11. 10847202
  12. 10847202
  13. 10847202
  14. 10847202
Contact Seller

$37,698

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
44,259KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,259 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Toyota Camry is a compelling entry in the family-sedan class, one that can compete on more than its reputation for flawless reliability and great resale value. The Toyota Camry has a comfortable ride and competent handling. The 2019 Camry enjoys a nice power bump in each engine compared with previous models.


- Red Leather Interior


- Wireless Charging


- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control


- Heated Seats


- Panaromic roof


- Multifunctional Steering Wheel


- Alloys


- Blind Spot Monitoring System


- Rear AC vents


- Apple Carplay


- Android Auto


& much more!


 eight inches touch screen, wireless charging of smartphone, dual zone automatic climate control system, leather upholstery, head up display, sunroof, top down parking camera system along with navigation


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nawab Motors

Used 2018 Jeep Compass LIMITED|LEATHER INTERIOR|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS| for sale in Brampton, ON
2018 Jeep Compass LIMITED|LEATHER INTERIOR|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS| 120,153 KM $24,698 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi A6 QUATTRO|SUNROOF|BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR|HEATED SEATS for sale in Brampton, ON
2013 Audi A6 QUATTRO|SUNROOF|BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR|HEATED SEATS 197,855 KM $14,698 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan |MANUAL|HEATED SEATS|REAR VIEW CAMERA|ALLOYS| for sale in Brampton, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan |MANUAL|HEATED SEATS|REAR VIEW CAMERA|ALLOYS| 203,902 KM $13,698 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nawab Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Call Dealer

905-874-XXXX

(click to show)

905-874-9494

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,698

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Camry