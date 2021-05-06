2019 Toyota Corolla

$18,295 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 4 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7066381

7066381 Stock #: R06A1519

R06A1519 VIN: 2T1BURHEXKC216786

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 44,408 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features Hubcaps Rear View Camera Lane Departure Warning

