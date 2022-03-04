Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

51,562 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

51,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8565221
  • Stock #: 19-13405
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1KC213405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19-13405
  • Mileage 51,562 KM

Vehicle Description





AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

