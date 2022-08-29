Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Corolla

83,000 KM

Details Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

CVT

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

83,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9064189
  • Stock #: 22001
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE1K3054804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2020 Toyota Camry SE...
 74,600 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Jett...
 75,000 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 114,000 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory