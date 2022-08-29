$23,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
CVT
Location
690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
83,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9064189
- Stock #: 22001
- VIN: JTNK4RBE1K3054804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
