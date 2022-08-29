$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
99,143KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9119698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,143 KM
Vehicle Description
OFF-SITE UNIT
PLEASE CALL TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT OR INQUIRE FURTHER.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
