2019 Toyota Prius

47,138 KM

Details Description

$36,580

+ tax & licensing
Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

Prime Prime Upgrade w/ Heads-up Display, Leather Seats

Prime Prime Upgrade w/ Heads-up Display, Leather Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

47,138KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9526045
  Stock #: V-73352
  VIN: JTDKARFP0K3110658

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # V-73352
  • Mileage 47,138 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / PRIUS PRIME UPGRADE TRIM / FWD / HATCHBACK / HYBRID / 1.8L / 2 KEYS / Parking Sensors / Adaptive Cruise Control / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Leather Seats / Navigation System / Wireless Phone Charging / Heads-Up Display / GREAT FOR A DAILY COMMUTER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

