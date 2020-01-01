Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

46,964 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

22G Auto Sales Ltd.

905-455-0022

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE|ACCIDENT FREE|BACKUP CAM|

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE|ACCIDENT FREE|BACKUP CAM|

Location

22G Auto Sales Ltd.

126 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1B1

905-455-0022

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

46,964KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6258819
  • Stock #: 2096
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFVXKW063716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,964 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to the 22G Family.

We are a family owned dealership providing outstanding customer service. Our success has been built on our reputation of selling quality pre-owned vehicles that have gone through a meticulous reconditioning process. We have a large number of customers who have bought multiple vehicles from us and constantly refer us to their family and friends. Our unmatched service and diverse inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in GTA.  Our skilled management team will ensure you have a phenomenal experience at 22G AutoSales. We carry a large selection of pre-owned cars and ALL ACCIDENT FREE.  We propose the best financing rates in the market, starting from *4.99%. We look forward to proving that we are the best dealership to get you the results that will make a positive difference in your life.  Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the industry.

We sell only Accident free cars!! 

WE APPROVE EVERYONE!!

506 Main Street North, Brampton, ON L6V 1P9  or give us a call at   (855) 355-0022

We Sell Only Accident Free Cars. Open 7 days a week

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 22G Auto Sales Ltd.

2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 60,062 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 44,515 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 24,336 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic

Email 22G Auto Sales Ltd.

22G Auto Sales Ltd.

22G Auto Sales Ltd.

126 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1B1

Call Dealer

905-455-XXXX

(click to show)

905-455-0022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory