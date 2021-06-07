Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

34,210 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE|HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY|BLIND SPOT|SAFETY

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE|HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY|BLIND SPOT|SAFETY

Location

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

34,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7242743
  • VIN: 2T3Z1RFV8KW018157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,210 KM

Vehicle Description

 2019 Toyota Rav4 LE I FWD I APPLE PLAY I BLIND SPO DETECTION I PCW PRE COLLISION WARNING I HEAT SEATS I CERTIFIED AND MUCH MORE $24999 

2019 Toyota Rav4 LE front wheel drive equipped with blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, apple car play, heated front seats, Entune 3.0 Audio with 4.2 TFT Multi Information Display, key less entry, air conditioning, Bluetooth, AUX/USB input, steering wheel audio controls, backup/reverse camera, touch screen display, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 which includes radar cruise control, pre-collision warning, emergency autonomous braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams and so much more! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

