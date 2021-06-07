+ taxes & licensing
416-727-1270
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2019 Toyota Rav4 LE I FWD I APPLE PLAY I BLIND SPO DETECTION I PCW PRE COLLISION WARNING I HEAT SEATS I CERTIFIED AND MUCH MORE $24999
2019 Toyota Rav4 LE front wheel drive equipped with blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, apple car play, heated front seats, Entune 3.0 Audio with 4.2 TFT Multi Information Display, key less entry, air conditioning, Bluetooth, AUX/USB input, steering wheel audio controls, backup/reverse camera, touch screen display, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 which includes radar cruise control, pre-collision warning, emergency autonomous braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams and so much more!
