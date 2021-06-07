$29,295 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 2 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7251314

7251314 Stock #: R06A1581

R06A1581 VIN: 2T3B1RFV4KC024363

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 40,222 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Heated Seats Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Additional Features Lane Departure Warning Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

