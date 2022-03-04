Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,900 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 7 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8481486

8481486 Stock #: 21678

21678 VIN: 2T3B1RFV2KW017930

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 62,700 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.