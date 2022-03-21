Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8669846

8669846 Stock #: D 35

D 35 VIN: 2T3BWRFV4KW002668

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.