2019 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

22049 VIN: 5TDKZ3DC5KS020703

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 107,000 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

