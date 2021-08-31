Menu
2019 Volkswagen Atlas

49,531 KM

Details Description Features

$50,495

+ tax & licensing
$50,495

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Execline

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Execline

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$50,495

+ taxes & licensing

49,531KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7808304
  • Stock #: 19-88988
  • VIN: 1V2NR2CA5KC588988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,531 KM

Vehicle Description





AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Telescopic Steering
SECURITY ALARM
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

