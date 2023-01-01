Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

76,694 KM

Details Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Comfort

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Comfort

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

76,694KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10352817
  • Stock #: 19-25584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Shetland
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19-25584
  • Mileage 76,694 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Brake Assist
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

