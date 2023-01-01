$22,900+ tax & licensing
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-235-2864
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Comfort
Location
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
76,694KM
Used
- Stock #: 19-25584
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Shetland
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 19-25584
- Mileage 76,694 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Brake Assist
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
