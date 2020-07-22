Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

38,545 KM

Details Description Features

$21,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

Superior Auto Group Inc

647-922-7575

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline Leather/ReverseCamera/Sunroof/Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline Leather/ReverseCamera/Sunroof/Bluetooth

Location

Superior Auto Group Inc

73 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-922-7575

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

38,545KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5517732
  • VIN: 3VWE57BUXKM122927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,545 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM RATES AS LOW AS 4.99% O.A.C. ALL CREDITS APPROVED! GOOD, BAD, NEW OR BRUISED CREDIT.... APPROVED! WARRANTY PACKAGES UPTO 36 MONTHS. GAP INSURANACE AVAILABLE! *ALL VEHICLES SUBJECT TO ADMIN FEES* PLEASE CONTACT DEALER FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT.

 

 

 

SUPERIOR AUTO GROUP INC

 

73 EASTERN AVE BRAMPTON ON L6W 1X9

 

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK

 

CALL OR TEXT US @ 647 922 7575

 

 

 

PROUDLY SERVING GTA AND NEIGHBORING CITIES SUCH AS; Brampton, Toronto, Mississauga, Vaughn, Richmond hill, Maple, Markham, New Market, Oakville, Barrie, Milton, Orangeville, Guelph, Scarborough, North York,Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Kingston, Ottawa, Windsor, Waterloo, Kitchener, London, Brantford, Bradford and more!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Superior Auto Group Inc

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 46,964 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 38,545 KM
$21,950 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Prius Hy...
 86,435 KM
$18,950 + tax & lic

Email Superior Auto Group Inc

Superior Auto Group Inc

Superior Auto Group Inc

73 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

Call Dealer

647-922-XXXX

(click to show)

647-922-7575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory