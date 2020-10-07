Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

31,218 KM

Details Description Features

$23,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

31,218KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5901180
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU9KM035245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,218 KM

Vehicle Description

 2019 VOLKSWAGEN HIGHLINE I NO ACCIDENT I PUSH START I LEATHER I SUNROOF I BLIND SPOT DETECTION I AUTO  I ALLOY I HEATED SEATS I BLUETOOTH I BACKUP CAMERA I EXTERIOR WHITE GREY I INTERIOR BLACK I CERTIFIED I VERY CLEAN***$23499***

You're going to love this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Highline

Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline 1.4 L TSI Front Wheel Drive. At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected, Our difference is in the quality and details.

Features: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline comes fully equipped with: Leather, Heated Seat, Sunroof, 5 Passenger, Air Conditioning, Airbag Front Right, AM/FM/CD, Cruise Control,Drive Train 2 Wheel,Heated Mirrors, Dual Air Bags, Power Locks, Power Steering,   Power Mirror, Power Windows, Traction Control & Cheap on gas and much much  more. A wonderful car to drive with Style Comfort and Class. 

 

 

CERTIFIED/ VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE ….. $23499.00

 

 * BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS.Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

 

 

 *  Car Proof Report Available!

 

 * Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! 

 

 * Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit 

 

 

 * Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit

  

* we also have financing options available starting @4.9% O.A.C

 

 *All credits are approved, bad, Good, New!!!!

  

*please contact us for more info.

 

  *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 

  ***2 year power train warranty 

 * TORONTOCARSALE.COM

 

 LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W 2B5

 

*www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 137,120 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 79,706 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 48,117 KM
$16,499 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Call Dealer

416-727-XXXX

(click to show)

416-727-1270

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory