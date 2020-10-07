Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA Entertainment System Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.