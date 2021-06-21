+ taxes & licensing
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2019 VOLKSWAGON JETTA, COMFORTLINE, NO ACCIDENT, SINGLE OWNER, ALLOY, BACK UP CAMERA, AUTO, CERTIFIED/ VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE $18999.00
1.4 L TSI ENGINE BEST IN FUEL ECONOMY WITH MORE POWER
You're going to love this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Comfortline
Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 1.4 L TSI Front Wheel Drive. At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected, Our difference is in the quality and details.
Features: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfprtline comes fully equipped with: 5 Passenger, Air Conditioning, Airbag Front Right, AM/FM/CD, Cruise Control,Drive Train 2 Wheel,Heated Mirrors, Dual Air Bags, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Mirror, Power Windows, Traction Control & Cheap on gas and much much more. A wonderful car to drive with Style Comfort and Class.
CERTIFIED/ VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE ….. $18999.00
Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Comfortline
2 year power train warranty
