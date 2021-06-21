Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

32,070 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

Comfortline Apple Play Auto No Accident $18999

Comfortline Apple Play Auto No Accident $18999

Location

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

32,070KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7434125
  • VIN: 3VWC57BU4KM021695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,070 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 VOLKSWAGON JETTA, COMFORTLINE, NO ACCIDENT, SINGLE OWNER, ALLOY, BACK UP CAMERA, AUTO, CERTIFIED/ VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE  $18999.00

1.4 L TSI ENGINE BEST IN FUEL ECONOMY WITH MORE POWER

You're going to love this 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Comfortline

Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 1.4 L TSI Front Wheel Drive. At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected, Our difference is in the quality and details.

Features: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfprtline comes fully equipped with: 5 Passenger, Air Conditioning, Airbag Front Right, AM/FM/CD, Cruise Control,Drive Train 2 Wheel,Heated Mirrors, Dual Air Bags, Power Locks, Power Steering,   Power Mirror, Power Windows, Traction Control & Cheap on gas and much much  more. A wonderful car to drive with Style Comfort and Class. 

 

CERTIFIED/ VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE ….. $18999.00

 

 Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Comfortline

* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

* Car Proof Report Available!

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

*Please contact us for more info.

*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 

 2 year power train warranty

LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5

WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.COMwww.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

