2019 Volkswagen Jetta

89,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Highline R-Line

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

89,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8053756
  • Stock #: 21488
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU5KM023948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour black+ beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

