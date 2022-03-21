Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 0 2 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8914579

8914579 VIN: 3VWE57BU5KM033184

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 26,027 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Additional Features Turbocharged Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

