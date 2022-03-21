Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

26,027 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE | CARFAX CLEAN | LEATHER | SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE | CARFAX CLEAN | LEATHER | SUNROOF

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

  1. 1659808244
  2. 1659808236
  3. 1659808244
  4. 1659808243
  5. 1659808236
  6. 1659808240
  7. 1659808235
  8. 1659808231
  9. 1659808233
  10. 1659808260
  11. 1659808234
  12. 1659808244
  13. 1659808242
  14. 1659808229
  15. 1659808228
  16. 1659808241
  17. 1659808237
  18. 1659808238
  19. 1659808239
  20. 1659808246
  21. 1659808246
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,027KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8914579
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU5KM033184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,027 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

2017 Honda Accord To...
 116,322 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 26,027 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 68,179 KM
$24,879 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Call Dealer

416-727-XXXX

(click to show)

416-727-1270

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory