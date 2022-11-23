$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
R-LINE||SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS| TWO-TONE LEATHER INTERIOR|
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 78,926 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta R-LINE is roomy, comfortable, well-made, sedan with an exceptionally good value. A roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and a crisp minimalist exterior design will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful. Volkswagen Jetta Highline lets you enjoy in a few more added creature comforts such as elegant alloy wheels, body colored heated side mirrors, heated wiper jets, fully automatic LED headlamps, power sunroof, a powerful 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display and App-Connect smart phone integration, Sirius-XM satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, a leather multi-functional steering wheel, heated front comfort seats with manual adjustment, dual zone automatic air conditioning, cruise control, proximity keyless entry with push button start, front and rear cup holders, a front center armrest, a rear view camera, fog light, rear cross traffic alert, and much more. For more info regarding this vehicle, please call us or visit our showroom !!!
