2019 Volkswagen Jetta

80,772 KM

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

1.4 TSI Comfortline REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CAR PLAY | ANDROID AUTO |

1.4 TSI Comfortline REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CAR PLAY | ANDROID AUTO |

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

80,772KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9488611
  Stock #: 19-08370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,772 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Volkwagen Jetta comes with features such as rear camera, heated seats, tilt & telescopic steering, bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, power locks, power steering, apple car play, android auto. Call to book your test drive today!



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 7.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
8 speed automatic

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

