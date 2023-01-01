Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

68,830 KM

Details

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Heated Seats!

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Heated Seats!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,830KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9577432
  • Stock #: P06A5046
  • VIN: 3VWE57BU0KM101570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tornado Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,830 KM

Vehicle Description

$108 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Voice Command - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.4L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Leatherette Seats - 16 Inch Alloys - 8 Inch Touch Screen Infotainment System - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic LED Headlights - LED Daytime Running Lights - LED Tail Lights - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Satellite - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Rear Defroster - Blind Spot Assist - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rain sensor wipers
Leatherette Interior

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

