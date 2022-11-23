2019 Volvo XC60

$43,995 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 0 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9414394

9414394 Stock #: P06A4719T

P06A4719T VIN: LYVA22RMXKB388022

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bursting Blue Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 28,018 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Navigation System Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Mechanical All Wheel Drive Power Options POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Safety Lane Departure Warning Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Center Arm Rest

