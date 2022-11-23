2020 Acura MDX

$44,995 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 6 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9414397

Stock #: P06A4889

VIN: 5J8YD4H0XLL800943

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A4889

Mileage 81,608 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Lane Departure Warning Interior Air Conditioning remote start Navigation System Rear View Camera Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Ventilated Seats Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Power Options POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

