2020 Acura TLX

30,977 KM

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2020 Acura TLX

2020 Acura TLX

Tech A-Spec, Navi, Sunroof, Back Up Cam, Els Audio

2020 Acura TLX

Tech A-Spec, Navi, Sunroof, Back Up Cam, Els Audio

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

30,977KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8584172
  • Stock #: P06A3586
  • VIN: 19UUB1F69LA800339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,977 KM

Vehicle Description

$145 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Remote Start - Universal Garage Door Opener - Adaptive Cruise Control - ELS Audio - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.4L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Black Suede with Leather Bolster Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Fog Lights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Automatic LED Headlights - Am/Fm/HD Radio/Xm/Cd/Usb/Mp3 - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Rain Sensing Wipers - Traction Control - Road Departure Mitigation - Lane Keep Assist - Blind Spot Assist - Brake Hold - Forward Collision Warning - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
remote start
Navigation System
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Dual Climate Control
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-XXXX

844-470-1227

