2020 Audi A5 Sportback

Listing ID: 9562669

9562669 Stock #: 004247

004247 VIN: WAUFNCF53LA004247

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 004247

Mileage 23,645 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Systems Monitor Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Illuminated Front Cupholder Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Audi connect Security & Assistance Tracker System Audi connect Navigation and Infotainment services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Immobilizer III Immobilizer Safety First Aid Kit Brake Assist Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Audi side assist Blind Spot Audi Pre Sense City Collision Mitigation-Rear Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Chrome Grille Cornering Lights Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Wheels w/Silver Accents Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Programmable Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 61 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 248 HP Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent 180w Regular Amplifier Additional Features Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Door Panel Insert 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Aluminum Console Insert and Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.