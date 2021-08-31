2020 BMW X4

$65,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 9 7 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7757355

7757355 Stock #: P06A2490

P06A2490 VIN: 5UX2V1C09LLE67207

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,972 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Additional Features Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.