2020 Chevrolet Malibu

90,852 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

289-632-1366

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

289-632-1366

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,852KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10174629
  • Stock #: 1G1ZD5
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5STXLF098948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1G1ZD5
  • Mileage 90,852 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

289-632-1366

905-791-7111
