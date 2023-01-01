Menu
2023-01-01
2020 Chevrolet Malibu

75,133 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

LT

LT

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,133KM
Used
  • Stock #: 20-35983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Dark Atmosphere/Medium Ash Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-35983
  • Mileage 75,133 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Remote Starter
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Outlet

Security

Anti-Theft

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Parking Assistance
Wheel Locks
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

