$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
2020 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
The Humberview Group
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
75,133KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10545342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Dark Atmosphere/Medium Ash Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20-35983
- Mileage 75,133 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Remote Starter
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Outlet
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Parking Assistance
Wheel Locks
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
AutoPark Brampton
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2