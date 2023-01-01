Menu
2020 Chevrolet Spark

72,700 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2020 Chevrolet Spark

2020 Chevrolet Spark

4dr HB CVT LT w/2LT

2020 Chevrolet Spark

4dr HB CVT LT w/2LT

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

72,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9461014
  • Stock #: 22281
  • VIN: KL8CF6SA4LC455305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 72,700 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof / Moonroof
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

