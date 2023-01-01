2020 Chevrolet Spark...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $21,900 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 7 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9461014

9461014 Stock #: 22281

22281 VIN: KL8CF6SA4LC455305

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 72,700 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Push Button Start Keyless Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.