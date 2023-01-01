$32,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Traverse
LS
Location
The Humberview Group
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
877-235-2864
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
50,734KM
Used
- Stock #: 20-70558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20-70558
- Mileage 50,734 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Security
Anti-Theft
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Third Row Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
