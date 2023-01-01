Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

50,734 KM

Details Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Traverse

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 10341180
  2. 10341180
  3. 10341180
  4. 10341180
  5. 10341180
  6. 10341180
  7. 10341180
  8. 10341180
  9. 10341180
  10. 10341180
  11. 10341180
  12. 10341180
  13. 10341180
  14. 10341180
  15. 10341180
  16. 10341180
  17. 10341180
  18. 10341180
  19. 10341180
  20. 10341180
  21. 10341180
  22. 10341180
  23. 10341180
  24. 10341180
  25. 10341180
  26. 10341180
  27. 10341180
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
50,734KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10341180
  • Stock #: 20-70558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-70558
  • Mileage 50,734 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Security

Anti-Theft

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Third Row Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 62,336 KM
$40,990 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 83,564 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 108,423 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory