Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</span></p>

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

101,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited 35th Anniversary

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited 35th Anniversary

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1725734199
  2. 1725734204
  3. 1725734211
  4. 1725734224
  5. 1725734235
  6. 1725734245
  7. 1725734252
  8. 1725734262
  9. 1725734268
  10. 1725734273
  11. 1725734278
  12. 1725734282
  13. 1725734287
  14. 1725734291
  15. 1725734299
  16. 1725734304
  17. 1725734308
  18. 1725734313
  19. 1725734322
  20. 1725734327
  21. 1725734332
  22. 1725734337
  23. 1725734343
  24. 1725734348
  25. 1725734353
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2c4rc1gg0lr166701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2024 RAM 1500 Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2024 RAM 1500 Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 4,100 KM $85,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Express RWD 2500 135
2022 Chevrolet Express RWD 2500 135" LT 12 Passenger 13,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sorento EX AWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Kia Sorento EX AWD 37,800 KM $37,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2020 Chrysler Pacifica