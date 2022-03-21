$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Durango
GT|AWD|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS|LEATHER|APPLE CARPLAY
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8856452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 65,569 KM
Vehicle Description
The cabin of the Dodge Durango complements the uplifting feel and vibe of the exterior. Furthermore, it will also do its best to remind you of the Dodge Challenger Cabin . The seats get an uptown treatment with leather upholstery and so does the dashboard. The attractive and simple design of the dashboard improves the overall opulence of the interior. The 2020 Durango comes standard with proximity keyless entry, a 7-inch instrument cluster display, and an 8.4-inch touch-screen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, satellite radio, voice recognition, Bluetooth, a six-speaker stereo, and four USB ports. A 10.1-inch touch screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, HD Radio, navigation, and Amazon Alexa are optional.
Both infotainment setups are user-friendly, with a clear menu structure and logically laid out controls.
Other optional interior features include a nine-speaker premium stereo, a rear-seat entertainment system, wireless device charging, two additional USB ports, a sunroof, a household-style power outlet, remote start, and a universal garage door opener.
Vehicle Features
