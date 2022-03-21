Menu
2020 Dodge Durango

65,569 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2020 Dodge Durango

2020 Dodge Durango

GT|AWD|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS|LEATHER|APPLE CARPLAY

2020 Dodge Durango

GT|AWD|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS|LEATHER|APPLE CARPLAY

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,569KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8856452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,569 KM

Vehicle Description

 The cabin of the Dodge Durango complements the uplifting feel and vibe of the exterior. Furthermore, it will also do its best to remind you of the Dodge Challenger Cabin . The seats get an uptown treatment with leather upholstery and so does the dashboard. The attractive and simple design of the dashboard improves the overall opulence of the interior. The 2020 Durango comes standard with proximity keyless entry, a 7-inch instrument cluster display, and an 8.4-inch touch-screen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, satellite radio, voice recognition, Bluetooth, a six-speaker stereo, and four USB ports. A 10.1-inch touch screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, HD Radio, navigation, and Amazon Alexa are optional.


Both infotainment setups are user-friendly, with a clear menu structure and logically laid out controls.


Other optional interior features include a nine-speaker premium stereo, a rear-seat entertainment system, wireless device charging, two additional USB ports, a sunroof, a household-style power outlet, remote start, and a universal garage door opener.


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!


FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

