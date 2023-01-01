2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 4 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10353903

10353903 Stock #: 23098

23098 VIN: 2C4RDGEG7LR205318

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Balck

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 89,400 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System CD Player Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

