2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

62,071 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT, 7-Seater, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth, Power Seat!

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT, 7-Seater, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth, Power Seat!

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

62,071KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7997376
  • Stock #: R06A1679
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG1LR199743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,071 KM

Vehicle Description

$135 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Power Sliding Doors - Remote Start - Universal Garage Door Opener - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.6L V-6 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - 7 Passenger Seating - 2nd Window Sunshades - 3rd Row Stow'n Go - Fog Lights - Power Liftgate - Am/Fm/Cd/HD Radio/Xm/Aux/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Premium Audio
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Stow 'N Go
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

