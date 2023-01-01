Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

76,700 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus 2WD

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1676397457
  2. 1676397467
  3. 1676397477
  4. 1676397487
  5. 1676397496
  6. 1676397504
  7. 1676397513
  8. 1676397522
  9. 1676397530
  10. 1676397538
  11. 1676397547
  12. 1676397554
  13. 1676397567
  14. 1676397577
  15. 1676397586
  16. 1676397598
  17. 1676397608
  18. 1676397617
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
76,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9617860
  • Stock #: 22384
  • VIN: 2C4RDGCG2LR178371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 76,700 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 76,700 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Jett...
 77,500 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Jett...
 82,700 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory