2020 Ford EcoSport

35,459 KM

Details Description

$32,980

+ tax & licensing
$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

2020 Ford EcoSport

2020 Ford EcoSport

SES w/ Sunroof, Navigation & Apple CarPlay

2020 Ford EcoSport

SES w/ Sunroof, Navigation & Apple CarPlay

Location

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

35,459KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9519415
  • Stock #: V-67870
  • VIN: MAJ6S3JL4LC352490

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,459 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / ECOSPORT SES TRIM / 4WD / 2.0L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Combination Interior / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Navigation System / Sunroof / GREAT AS A DAILY COMMUTER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Cargo Cover;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Parking Sensors;Roof Rails;Android Auto;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel;Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Sunroof;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers

Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

