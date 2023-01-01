Menu
2020 Ford Edge

81,904 KM

Details Description

$41,480

+ tax & licensing
$41,480

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium w/ Panoramic Sunroof, Nav, Rear Cam

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium w/ Panoramic Sunroof, Nav, Rear Cam

Location

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

$41,480

+ taxes & licensing

81,904KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9514768
  • Stock #: V-67678
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K95LBA77277

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,904 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / Air Conditioning / AM/FM / Android Auto / Anti-Lock Braking System / Apple Carplay / Auto Climate Control / Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Child Safety Locks / Cruise Control / FULLY LOADED / FAMILY FRIENDLY SUV !! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Alloy Wheels;Block Heater;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;LED Headlights;Parking Sensors;Power Lift Gate;Remote Start;Spare Tire;Adaptive Cruise Control;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Auto Start/ Stop;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Forward Collision Warning;Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Heated Steering Wheel;Lane Departure Warning;Lane Keep Assist;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Rain Sensing Wipers;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command;Wireless Phone Charging;Ventilated Seats;Premium Sound System;Panoramic Sunroof;Memory Seats;Electronic E-Brake;Heated Rear Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

