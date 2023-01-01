2020 Ford Edge

$44,080 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 9 1 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9514807

9514807 Stock #: V-69091

V-69091 VIN: 2FMPK4K99LBA61731

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 67,914 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.