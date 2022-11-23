Menu
2020 Ford Escape

64,835 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD, Heads Up Display, Navi, Back Up Cam!

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD, Heads Up Display, Navi, Back Up Cam!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,835KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9355135
  Stock #: P06A4720
  VIN: 1FMCU9J95LUA16836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A4720
  • Mileage 64,835 KM

Vehicle Description

$138 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Heads Up Display - Navigation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Apple CarPlay - Remote Start - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Lift Gate - Fog Lights - LED Headlights - Lane Keep Assist - Adaptive Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Rear Sensor Wipers - Lane Keep Assist - Pre Collision Assist - Blind Spot Assist - Driver Alert - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Park Assist (Reverse and Parallel Park) - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 8.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Door Map Pockets
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

