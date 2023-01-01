Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 6 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10087593

10087593 Stock #: 22886

22886 VIN: 1FTFW1E41LFB56530

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 60,600 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Departure Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Alloy Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

