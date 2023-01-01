$46,377+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
$46,377
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5.0 V8 502A LARIAT SPORT CHROME PACKAGE | LOW KMs!!! | 8-inch Touchscreen | B&O Sound System | Voice-Activated Navigation | Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Second-Row Seats | Blind Spot Information System | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | Power Sliding Rear Window | 360-Degree Camera | Advanced Security Pack. 18-inch Machined-Aluminum Wheels with Magnetic Pockets
Don’t miss out on this beautiful legendary 2020 Ford F150 Lariat Sport w/ Chrome Appearance Package for only $46,377 Plus HST and Licensing. This is equipped with the luxury 502A Package complemented with V8 5.0L engine. Fully loaded with upgraded B&O Sound System, Navigation, 360 Camera, Leather Seats, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Panaroof, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, and much more
Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | BRAND NEW ALL FOUR TIRES | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales
Email Sport Empire Car Sales
Sport Empire Car Sales
Call Dealer
905-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-531-5370