<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>5.0 V8 502A LARIAT SPORT CHROME PACKAGE | LOW KMs!!! | 8-inch Touchscreen | B&O Sound System | Voice-Activated Navigation | Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Second-Row Seats | Blind Spot Information System | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | Power Sliding Rear Window | 360-Degree Camera | Advanced Security Pack. 18-inch Machined-Aluminum Wheels with Magnetic Pockets</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 22px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Don’t miss out on this beautiful legendary 2020 Ford F150 Lariat Sport w/ Chrome Appearance Package for only $46,377 Plus HST and Licensing. This is equipped with the luxury 502A Package complemented with V8 5.0L engine. Fully loaded with upgraded B&O Sound System, Navigation, 360 Camera, Leather Seats, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Panaroof, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, and much more</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 22px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | BRAND NEW ALL FOUR TIRES | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED </span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 22px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.</span></p>

2020 Ford F-150

41,000 KM

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FTEW1E56LFB57712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

