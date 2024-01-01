Menu
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 4x4 Supercrew 2.7L V6 Panoramic roof, Leather interior<br><div> Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | Panoramic Sunroof | 8 Inch Screen | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370 Don’t miss out on this beautiful and rare 2020 Ford F150 Lariat 2.7L V6 4x4, for only $36995 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with Panoramic Roof 8 inch Nav touch screen, leather interior and back up camera. climate controls, Leather and heated seats PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED Priced to Sell Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.</div>

2020 Ford F-150

92,000 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP3LFB01602

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 4x4 Supercrew 2.7L V6 Panoramic roof, Leather interior

Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | Panoramic Sunroof | 8 Inch Screen | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

Don’t miss out on this beautiful and rare 2020 Ford F150 Lariat 2.7L V6 4x4, for only $36995 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with Panoramic Roof 8 inch Nav touch screen, leather interior and back up camera. climate controls, Leather and heated seats

PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED

Priced to Sell

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2020 Ford F-150